WATCH: Kelvin van der Linde ‘devastated’ to be out of Cape Town ePrix

Cape Town - Kelvin van der Linde has had a less than ideal ePri,x as he will miss the race all together. He and his ABT Cupra team are out of the Cape Town race due to rear suspensions issues.

Van der Linde’s race weekend hasn’t gone according to plan at all. The first practice on Friday afternoon ended with him losing drive in his car. WATCH: South Africa’s @KelvinvdLinde is utterly devastated that he is out of the #CapeTownEprix. His team @abtmotorsport had rear suspension issues in qualifying pic.twitter.com/1tT4XgpwrL — Alicia Pillay-Wagiet (@AliciaPillay56) February 25, 2023 He was a real favourite for the race as he is the first ever South African to drive in Formula E, in the first race on sub-saharan Africa “I’m devastated to be honest, I had such a positive vibe form the all the fans, going to the fan village earlier,” said Van der Linde.

“I was really excited to get going, we had an amazing free practice this morning, probably one of the most positive ones we’ve had all season. So I thought in qualifying that we could really do something, in the thick of the things. It’s a bit of a downer now so, I guess that’s the way life works out sometimes.” Meanwhile, Sascha Fenestraz of Nissan was on pole for the race later on Satuday. The main race gets underway at 16:04 and lasts 45 minutes. 🥇 @JULIUSBAER POLE POSITION FOR @SACHAFENESTRAZ IN CAPE TOWN!!! 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦#CapeTownEPrix pic.twitter.com/vooInllR4Z — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) February 25, 2023 @AliciaPillay56

