WATCH: Lewis Hamilton called the N-word by Nelson Piquet

Video footage on Monday emerged of retired Formula One racer Nelson Piquet using a racial slur when referring to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (pictured). Picture: Andre Pichette/EPA

Published 2h ago

Centurion - Video footage on Monday emerged of retired Formula One racer Nelson Piquet using a racial slur when referring to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

While talking about last year’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Piquet referred to the Mercedes driver Hamilton as neguinho which is Brazilian slang for the N-word.

In the video interview with Brazilian publication Estadao, the translation of Piquet’s words were: "The neguinho [N-word] put the car in the wrong way and didn't let [the other driver swerve],"

"The neguinho [N-word] put the car in the wrong way on the corner, it's because you don't know the curve. It's a very high curve, there is no way to pass two cars and there's no way you can put the car aside.

"He did [Verstappen] dirty. His luck was that only the other one was gone.”

It’s unclear at this stage what action the 69-year-old Piquet will face for his comments.

Meanwhile, Mercedes have condemned the comments of Piquet.

@Golfhackno1

IOL Sport

