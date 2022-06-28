WATCH: Lewis Hamilton called the N-word by Nelson Piquet

Centurion - Video footage on Monday emerged of retired Formula One racer Nelson Piquet using a racial slur when referring to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. While talking about last year’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Piquet referred to the Mercedes driver Hamilton as neguinho which is Brazilian slang for the N-word.

In the video interview with Brazilian publication Estadao, the translation of Piquet’s words were: "The neguinho [N-word] put the car in the wrong way and didn't let [the other driver swerve]," "The neguinho [N-word] put the car in the wrong way on the corner, it's because you don't know the curve. It's a very high curve, there is no way to pass two cars and there's no way you can put the car aside.

Nelson Piquet usa termo racista ao comentar acidente de Hamilton com Verstappen; assista https://t.co/VS7hNBCyYU -via @EstadaoEsporte pic.twitter.com/qfPuSnc9mb — Estadão 🗞️ (@Estadao) June 27, 2022 "He did [Verstappen] dirty. His luck was that only the other one was gone.” It’s unclear at this stage what action the 69-year-old Piquet will face for his comments.

Meanwhile, Mercedes have condemned the comments of Piquet. pic.twitter.com/qk6cqEbVZR — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) June 28, 2022

