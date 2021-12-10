WATCH: Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen in all or nothing F1 Abu Dhabi shootout

After 21 races, the sprawling Yas Marina circuit in the oil-rich state of Abu Dhabi will decide who is crowned the Formula One world drivers’ champion for 2021.

It has been an enthralling season that has produced top-notch racing, drama, controversy, more fantastic racing and then even some more drama. Most races have dished up a feast of action or turned the status quo on its head by unravelling the unexpected.

This is the closest title battle since 1974, and it has had almost every ingredient to make it one of the great championship battles. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, level on points, are in a class of their own — no one on the paddock has venue come close to touching their supremacy at the front of the field.