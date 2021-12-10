WATCH: Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen in all or nothing F1 Abu Dhabi shootout
Johannesburg — This is it!
After 21 races, the sprawling Yas Marina circuit in the oil-rich state of Abu Dhabi will decide who is crowned the Formula One world drivers’ champion for 2021.
It has been an enthralling season that has produced top-notch racing, drama, controversy, more fantastic racing and then even some more drama. Most races have dished up a feast of action or turned the status quo on its head by unravelling the unexpected.
This is the closest title battle since 1974, and it has had almost every ingredient to make it one of the great championship battles. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, level on points, are in a class of their own — no one on the paddock has venue come close to touching their supremacy at the front of the field.
It will be a winner-takes all scenario on Sunday: Hamilton must finish ahead of his rival to win a record-breaking eight world title. If he finishes behind the 25-year-old, he loses; if he crashes out, or retires from the race, he loses; and if he and Verstappen collide, crash out, or retire from the GP, he loses.
It is as simple as that.
It will also be the last race for Kimi Raikkonen, who retires from the sport after a 20-year long career. The 2007 world champion might not have achieved his true potential, but it will be sad to see the Iceman depart F1 for good.
The Abu Dhabi GP starts at 3pm on Sunday.
