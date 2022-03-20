Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sunday, March 20, 2022

WATCH: Marc Marquez in hospital after 180km per hour horror crash at Indonesian MotoGP

Spanish MotoGP rider Mark Marquez of the Honda Repsol Racing Team in action during a warm up session of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Indonesia at the Pertamina Mandalika International street circuit in Lombok, Indonesia, 20 March 2022. Picture: Adi Weda/EPA

Published 1h ago

Mandalika - Six-time world champion Marc Marquez was taken to hospital after a horror crash in the final warm-up for Sunday's Indonesian MotoGP.

Marquez was catapulted from his bike on turn seven just before the end of Sunday morning's 20-minute session at the Mandalika International Street Circuit.

Marquez's Honda cartwheeled end over end as it disintegrated and the Spaniard appeared to land heavily on his left arm at approximately 180kph (110mph).

A shaken Marquez got to his feet and walked away before being taken to a nearby hospital for medical checks.

His team Honda said on social media: "After his fall, Marc Marquez has been taken to Mataram hospital for further checks.”

Marquez had already suffered a bruising weekend, having two crashes during qualifying on Saturday.

ALSO READ: MotoGP champ Fabio Quartararo on pole as Marquez crashes twice

It was not immediately known whether he would be fit to race later on Sunday where he was due to start from 14th on the grid after being promoted one spot due to a three-place grid penalty for Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli.

Current world champion Fabio Quartararo will start from pole position for the first MotoGP race to take place for 25 years in Indonesia.

AFP

