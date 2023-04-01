By Ian Ransom Melbourne - Max Verstappen took pole position for Red Bull at the Formula One Australian Grand Prix on Saturday after team mate Sergio Perez came crashing back to earth with a brake failure that left him last on the grid.

Mercedes driver George Russell joins Verstappen on the front row for Sunday's race at Albert Park after qualifying second ahead of team mate Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen saved his best for late, roaring around the lakeside circuit in one minute and 16.732 seconds, over two-tenths of a second quicker than Russell. "I think the last run was very good," Verstappen said, celebrating his first pole at Albert Park.

"It all worked out in Q3." ALSO READ: Max Verstappen pips Fernando Alonso to go fastest at third Australian practice Hamilton was thrilled Mercedes had bridged the pace to Red Bull, who won both the opening races in the Middle East.

Perez, who endured a nightmare final practice earlier on Saturday, locked up braking into turn three during his first out lap in the opening session and beached himself in gravel, bringing his qualifying to a quick end. Twice world champion Fernando Alonso will start fourth on the grid ahead of fifth-placed Carlos Sainz. Rewind to Q1, and a dramatic early exit for Sergio Perez 😮#AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/HlRB2QxQEg — Formula 1 (@F1) April 1, 2023 Sainz's Ferrari team mate Charles Leclerc will line up seventh behind sixth-placed Lance Stroll of Aston Martin.