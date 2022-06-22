WATCH: Mercedes and Mick Schumacher - that awkward moment

Centurion - In a lighter moment during the Canadian Grand Prix over the weekend, German Formula One driver Mick Schumacher was found to be a bit lost - as he walked into the wrong garage. Schumacher, the son of F1 legend Michael, was filmed walking into the Mercedes garage during testing.

The Mercedes team posted the video of the awkward moment on their Facebook page.

Schumacher, 23, races for F1 team Haas and did not finish the Canadian GP. A number of fans noted the confused look on Mercedes owner Toto Wolff during the video with one saying: “Toto's face and the way lost Mick apologizes are so funny !!” Another fan suggested that Schumacher may have needed to use the facilities: “Mick, "is it OK if I nip to your loo"

Meanwhile, some said Schumacher was simply taking his shot: “Sometimes you just gotta take your shot” Red Bulls driver Max Verstappen won the Canadian GP, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr second and Mercedes finishing third and fourth through Lewis Hamilton and George Russell respectively. Related Video:

