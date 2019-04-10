Sindile Manengela Sindile takes on August “The Barista” Kayambala at EFC78 this weekend. Photo: @sindilemanengela on Instagram

CAPE TOWN – Give it up for Daddy Sindile everybody. That’s right, one of the world’s toughest men, Sindile Manengela became a father just last week Friday.

If you saw his expression and the heartfelt words he used to describe the birth of his daughter, you will understand that even the most grizzled and hardcore athletes can melt at the sight of something beautiful.

Note some of the words used to describe his emotions attached to a picture of him, his girlfriend, Andiswa, and their precious baby, Asindiswa.

As you can tell, in the post (below), along with gaga words about family and babies, the judo and Brazilian jiu jitsu hashtags are not far behind, in fact, it is part of Sindile’s life.

And so it makes sense as to why he’s chosen to fight just a week after his daughter’s birth.

“I must say I have mixed feelings, one, I'm happy to stay active 'cos that's the only way one can grow in this game ...on the other side, I'm worried that I'm not gonna see my little girl for few days this week and for another week before the end of this month,” says Sindile who takes on August “The Barista” Kayambala at EFC78 this weekend at Grand West Casino in Cape Town.

“Her name is Asindiswa, we put together mine and my girlfriend’s name to come up with her name,” says Daddy Sindile of his first born.

One would often hear of the struggles and sacrifices fighters have to endure, and hearing about the sacrifices Sindile’s making, hit home.

“Last year after my last fight, I took a decision that I have to fight for a title and become a champion before the end of this year, so to fulfil that goal one must make some sacrifices.

“I'm sure Asindiswa’s birth will change my perspective not only in fighting and my career but in life as a whole,” adds the Port Elizabeth Mixed Martial Artist who fights out of the renowned PESFA gym.

Sindile’s (4-6-0) last three fights consist of a two losses and one win, with his most recent match ending in a defeat at the hand so Roedie Roets in December 2018.

With a title goal in sight, he will want to start a fresh this year and build momentum in that W column.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Sindile Manengela Sindile takes on August “The Barista” Kayambala at EFC78 this weekend.

Standing in his way is a powerful youngster who loves to box and throwdown.

“I expect him to come strong and give me a tough fight, I never want to compete against easy opponents, but I believe I'll come victorious come Saturday the 13th,” says Sindile of August.

August sports a record of 1-1 thus far. The Cape Town-based fighter loves a good brawl and enjoys imposing his strength upon fighters as we saw in his two fights thus far.

In his first fight, it was only by smart jiu jitsu that saw Caleb Ridley put him in near-naked choke after being bullied across the hexagon. And Sindile could do well to subdue the strength of the DRC machine via his strong Judo skills, experience and tact.

Full EFC 78 fight card

Main card

JP Buys vs Luthando Biko

Nkazimulo Zulu vs Jake Hadley

Luke Michael vs Conrad Seabi

Saxon Delafield vs Rodrique Kena

Shaun de Lange vs Marcel Teniers

Prelim card

August Kayambala vs Sindile Manengela

Paulwethu Namba vs Imke-Marischca Kuikstra

Wade Kerspuy vs Josemar Octavio

Mutuale Basambombo vs HP van Staden

Willem Smith vs Zaakir Badat

Christian Bobo vs Adrian Sanchez





