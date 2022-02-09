WATCH: ’New’ footage casts Michael Masi as true villain behind Lewis Hamilton/Max Verstappen fiasco

Johannesburg — Just when it seemed that the genuine rage surrounding Lewis Hamilton losing a record-breaking eight world title had shimmered down, the internet discovered “new” audio that reignited the wrath of F1 and Hamilton fans. The post, which was doing heavy circulation on Twitter on Wednesday, revealed "new" radio communications between Red Bull team manager Jonathan Wheatley and race director Michael Masi in the final laps of the season ending Abu Dhabi GP in December last year.

It is then that Max Verstappen stormed to a controversial, final lap victory which saw him win the race and lift the world drivers’ championship, much to the joy of Red Bull and the Dutchman’s supporters and the confusion of everyone else. Shocking radio from the #AbuDhabiGP between RBR and Michael Masi.



Some have excused Masi's actions as a mistake under pressure, but this gives the impression that he essentially followed Horner and Wheatley's EXACT instructions #MasiOUT #F1xed #WWF1 #RaceAgainstManipulation @fia pic.twitter.com/KjMY7IVNn3 — Rob Myers (@RobLMyers) February 9, 2022 In the proceeding months, Hamilton’s fanbase has been apoplectic, arguing that Hamilton was robbed of the title, that Verstappen should not be recognised as champion and that the 24-year-old should be stripped of the honour. Taken out of context, the "new" audio certainly seems to support their argument; and it once again fired up Hamilton fans' wrath, despite the fact that the clip has been available to the public since the end of last year.

In it, Wheatley can be heard saying to race director Masi in the dying moments of the race: “Obviously, these lapped cars, you don’t need to let them go … right away round and catch up with the back of the pack.

“You need to let them go … and then we got a motor race on our hands” Masi interjects with an affirmative: “Understood ... Understood … Understood, just give me a second. Understood.” This is, of course, exactly how the final lap of the race played out and as such does seem that Masi buckled under the pressure and ruled in favour of Red Bull's argument.

The report into the controversy is scheduled to be released on March 18, the weekend of the 2022 season opening Bahrain Grand Prix. It is expected that the FIA won’t overturn the end result, but that Masi will be stepped down from his role as race director.

Meanwhile, since posting on Instagram for the first time since Abu Dhabi on Sunday, the public appearances of the seven-time world champion Hamilton have increased almost exponentially. The 37-year-old was reportedly spotted at the Mercedes home base in Brackley, UK, on Monday and Tuesday – presumedly to begin pre-season prep; and was spotted Wednesday morning jogging around London with his trainer. It is the clearest indication yet that Hamilton will participate in the upcoming season. The Silver Arrows unveil their new car on February 18, while pre-season testing starts at the end of the month in Barcelona. Hamilton, if he is to play any part in the 2022 calendar, will in all probability need to be at both those events.