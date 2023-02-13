WATCH: ‘Nigerian Prince’ flies the flag for Africa after epic Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win

Centurion - Nigerian-born Prince Tega Wanogho was part of the victorious Kansas City Chiefs side that won the Super Bowl on Sunday. Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 to win the ultimate prize in American football.

Born in Delta State, Nigeria, Wanogho was filmed carrying a Nigeria flag after the game while saying: “We did it bro, all the way from Africa.” Wanogho was on the field during the go-ahead field goal in the Super Bowl, with just 11 seconds remaining.

He attended Edgewood Academy in Elmore, Alabama, where he learnt the game playing as a defensive lineman. After just one year of football, Wanogho was picked up by Auburn University. It was rumoured that he also had offers from at least five other highly regarded universities. ALSO READ: NFL GOAT Tom Brady announces he’s ‘retiring for good’ His first year of college football was blighted by a lingering leg injury from high school. He ended up playing just 10 games in his first year, mostly as a back-up. With a clean bill of health in 2017, Wanogho became a regular starter at left tackle. It would be a position he remained in right up until 2019, as he started a total of 32 games.

