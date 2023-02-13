Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, February 13, 2023

WATCH: ‘Nigerian Prince’ flies the flag for Africa after epic Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win

Prince Tega Wanogho #70 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium

Prince Tega Wanogho #70 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Picture: Carmen Mandato/AFP

Published 2h ago

Centurion - Nigerian-born Prince Tega Wanogho was part of the victorious Kansas City Chiefs side that won the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 to win the ultimate prize in American football.

Born in Delta State, Nigeria, Wanogho was filmed carrying a Nigeria flag after the game while saying: “We did it bro, all the way from Africa.”

Wanogho was on the field during the go-ahead field goal in the Super Bowl, with just 11 seconds remaining.

Wanogho was born on November 22, 1997 before moving to the US in 2014, with aspirations of becoming a professional basketball player. Due to his sheer size though, he found he was better-suited to American football. He tips the scales at 137kg and is 1.96m.

He attended Edgewood Academy in Elmore, Alabama, where he learnt the game playing as a defensive lineman. After just one year of football, Wanogho was picked up by Auburn University. It was rumoured that he also had offers from at least five other highly regarded universities.

His first year of college football was blighted by a lingering leg injury from high school. He ended up playing just 10 games in his first year, mostly as a back-up. With a clean bill of health in 2017, Wanogho became a regular starter at left tackle. It would be a position he remained in right up until 2019, as he started a total of 32 games.

Philadelphia Eagles drafted Wanogho in 2020 before moving to the Chiefs, where he has gone on to thrive.

@Golfhackno1

IOL Sport

