BEIJING – Tokyo Olympic organizers have reiterated their message at the start of two days of meetings with the International Olympic Committee: the Summer Games will not be waylaid by the virus spreading from neighboring China. Yoshiro Mori, the president of the organizing committee, says "we are not considering a cancellation or postponement of the games. Let me make that clear.”

The Olympics open in just over five months, and the torch relay begins next month in Japan - a clear signal the games are almost here.

Although there have been no deaths in Japan attributed to the virus, Tokyo and IOC officials are clearly jittery. Sitting among the officials in Tokyo was Dr. Richard Budgett, the IOC’s medical and scientific director.

Visitors pass through a thermal scanner as they arrive the Singapore Air Show on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in Singapore. Photo: AP Photo/Danial Hakim

Last week Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the Tokyo organizing committee, said he was “seriously worried that the spread of the infectious disease could throw cold water on the momentum toward the games.” He backed down a day later and said he was confident the games would go forward.

The virus on Wednesday forced the cancellation of a popular Formula One race set for April in Shanghai, which draws more than 100,000 over a race weekend.

Associated Press (AP)