CAPE TOWN – Mixed Martial Arts fans in Cape Town recently got some depressing news. It was understood that Africa’s biggest MMA promotion – the EFC – would not be coming back to Cape Town for a while due to financial issues and a change in business structure.

It was a tough pill to swallow for many as GrandWest was one of the most well-attended legs on the EFC roster.

Not only are fans suffering, but fighters, too, as sponsors don’t easily jump at the prospect of backing a brand that is not vibing on your doorstep.

But as the saying goes, when one door closes, another opens. And for the PFC, it was more of a portal that opened up.

MMA fans from across the Cape and South Africa can now still visit their favourite MMA kingdom when the Professional Fighting Championship hosts PFC14 at GrandWest in October.

The PFC – known for its sold-out combat sport shows at the Portuguese Club in Milnerton – is growing in leaps and bounds, and the move to GrandWest seems to only be the beginning of a new era for all things MMA and combat sports.

“PFC14 at GrandWest is a very big move,” says promotion co-owner Angelo Addinall.

“The PFC team has been putting in some amazing work, and we’ve only received positive feedback from fight fans, which is what makes me happy.

“We put on shows for people to enjoy, and we put on the best possible platform for fighters to showcase their skills, and we are extremely excited and ready for it.

“Some big names will be announced in the build-up. Everyone can get excited; it’s going to be a big event.”

For those who don’t know, Angelo is the son of the legendary fighter, Neville Addinall.

They, along with Neville’s wife Alice, own the PFC promotion – in partnership with Duane Cawood.

The PFC was started shortly after the Addinall family opened their own gym – The Pro Fitness Kickboxing and Fitness Academy in Bothasig – and the PFC has been a home for many a fan and fighter looking to satisfy their appetite for combat sport.

The promotion has come a long way since hosting shows in Goodwood prison, schools and the Portuguese Club.

“All the places got too small, eventually. Looking back at PFC1, it’s the same supporters. It’s just multiplied now, and I’m glad to see that the supporters are getting what they deserve – a top-quality show with the best possible fights,” Angelo said.

“I am also glad that the fighters get to showcase their skills in front of all the supporters. There’s been a lot of sacrificing and it’s all paying off. This is only the beginning.”

The fight card will be headlined by Patrick Mbokwe (right) defending his belt against the PFC lightweight champion Raymond Shaw. Photo: Supplied

The PFC has over the years been a household name for both professional and amateur fighters, and it has always been a promotion that has given rise to big names – with the likes of Faeez Jacobs and Adrian Sanchez to name but a few – and Angelo understands the value that the promotion brings to the amateur scene, too.

“The amateur scene is what we (are) known for and what we’re good at. Fans love seeing the grassroot,s and we give them that platform and will continue giving them that, now, as we grow, the amateurs grow, and they can now have professional fights too,” he said.

“Now that we’ve got the new structure in place and new beginnings (as I like to call it), we are going to go to new levels and just grow from there.

“In the future, we will be keen on hosting events across the country, too.”

The fight card – which is in progress – for 26 October will be headlined by Patrick Mbokwe (featherweight champion) defending his belt against the PFC lightweight champion Raymond Shaw.





