WATCH: Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie signs up to run a marathon in order to ‘evict plumpness’

New sports minister Gayton McKenzie has taken to his new job with a lot of enthusiasm and is now attempting to get into shape in order to “evict the plumpness”.

On Saturday, McKenzie again showed South Africans he was up to the task when he posted a video of himself going for an early morning jog.

“I allowed plumpness to enter me, I am evicting it, don’t let yourself go, have you run today. Lets go South Africans, I will be doing my first marathon in a month,” the jovial minister wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier in the week, Patriotic Alliance leader McKenzie showed how different his tenure as Sport, Arts and Culture minister would be when he vowed to make spinning the biggest sport in South Africa.

“There is one promise I’m going to make ... spinning and stance [the extreme lowering of cars] is not a crime. I’m so excited, because I promised that spinning will be recognised and I’m going to make spinning one of the biggest sports in this country,” McKenzie said during a live Facebook post.