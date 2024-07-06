Independent Online
Wednesday, July 10, 2024

WATCH: Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie signs up to run a marathon in order to ‘evict plumpness’

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie says he is gearing up for a marathon. File Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers

Published Jul 6, 2024

New sports minister Gayton McKenzie has taken to his new job with a lot of enthusiasm and is now attempting to get into shape in order to “evict the plumpness”.

The charismatic McKenzie was sworn in a minister in president Cyril Ramaphosa’s new Government of National Unity cabinet this week, and had everyone in stitches after cracking a joke after taking his oath.

On Saturday, McKenzie again showed South Africans he was up to the task when he posted a video of himself going for an early morning jog.

“I allowed plumpness to enter me, I am evicting it, don’t let yourself go, have you run today. Lets go South Africans, I will be doing my first marathon in a month,” the jovial minister wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier in the week, Patriotic Alliance leader McKenzie showed how different his tenure as Sport, Arts and Culture minister would be when he vowed to make spinning the biggest sport in South Africa.

“There is one promise I’m going to make ... spinning and stance [the extreme lowering of cars] is not a crime. I’m so excited, because I promised that spinning will be recognised and I’m going to make spinning one of the biggest sports in this country,” McKenzie said during a live Facebook post.

“People say these things before you vote for them, but now I’m in a position [to make a difference].

“The spinners will be recognised. Our children ... when there is a spinning event in Mitchells Plain, it has been proven that there are zero incidents of shooting. When a boy has an interest in cars, he doesn’t have time for drugs. He just worries about his car.

“You guys have been treated like dogs. Those days are over. We are going to have massive competitions with big prize money.”

IOL Sport

