WATCH: "The Viking" praises platform Fight to Fame has given fighters

Willem "The Viking" Smith applauds the Fight to Fame brain trust for the platform they are providing fighters. The reality show which is set to give fighters from all walks of life an opportunity to open doors in the movie and production business has come to South Africa along with 199 other countries. The concept is designed to create Hollywood movie stars out of real-life combat sports athletes - such as Donnie Yen, Jackie Chan, Wesley Snipes, Bruce Lee and Michael Jai White. Over time, there has been a big gap in this particular market, where real-life combat athletes have thrived on movie sets outside of their sporting code. “I personally think it’s a great initiative for young fighters, who have their whole life ahead of them,” says The Viking (0-4 on the EFC roster).

“The brain trust that came up with the initiative have found a great way to give fighter’s a chance to live their dreams if they decide to enter the movie industry and bring in revenue for that particular industry. Especially when you’re young and still deciding what life choices you can make. I would definitely consider registering for the initiative."

The show which is based on a blockchain, movies and sport foundation will see fighters enter a reality television show where they will be subjected to several assessments including stunt work, acting, training etc. The winners from these shows will then have the opportunity to earn a role in a Hollywood movie production and open bigger doors than just that of the fight game.

“Becoming a stuntman would definitely be interesting. I’m an action junkie when it comes to high-adrenaline living," says the avid Bruce Lee fan who loves to entertain the EFC fans when it’s his moment to shine on television and social media.





Being in the security business, one can understand why Willem is used to the dangers and edge of “high-adrenaline” action.

“I am a response officer in the private security sector and fighting crime has always been in my family’s blood,” says Willem who takes pride in working alongside his colleagues at District Bassett.

“My work is of utmost importance to me and I’m striving to make our community a much better and safer place for all of humanity."

In his “other career”, it has not exactly been the most memorable experience inside the hexagon and the man is yet to get his hand raised and feel that euphoria of the “W” having suffered four straight losses, but more importantly, the man has been battling bigger opponents outside the hexagon.

“At times, those losses have demotivated me, because the last two years of my life have been a fighter’s battle because of personal issues with regards to my marriage and me losing my father due to an aggressive virus. At stages I fell into depression and had absolutely no one to stand by me," says Willem.

“But looking forward, my goals for 2020/2021 … My wife and I are getting back together and we’re working through our differences. In terms of my next opponent, I would love it to be Simon Harle (0-2) without a doubt. I am not going to give up until I have my arm raised.”

