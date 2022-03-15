Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, March 15, 2022

WATCH: Tributes pour in for WWE legend Scott Hall aka Razor Ramon

Scott Hall aka Razor Ramon during the peak of his career. Picture: twitter.com/RealPaigeWWE

Published 58m ago

Centurion - The tributes have poured in for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend Scott Hall, also known as Razor Ramon in the ring, who died on Monday at the age of 63.

Hall had hip surgery last week at Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia, but suffered with complications after the procedure. Hall had three heart attacks and was put on life support. On Monday his family had no choice but to take Hall off life support.

Before Hall died, news of his condition also meant some big names sent their wishes - including Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Johnson was hoping for a full recovery for Hall.

Following his passing, 14-time WWE word champion Triple H mourned the loss.

Known as one of the bad guys of pro wrestling during his career which ran from 1984 to 2016, Hall was always a popular character.

In one of his more famous quotes, Hall said “bad times don’t last, but bad guys do.”

English professional wrestler Saraya said Hall was a hero.

Fellow WWE legend Shawn Michaels, did not mention Hall by name but clearly was feeling the loss.

@Golfhackno1

