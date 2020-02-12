BERLIN – Max Verstappen drove the first few laps in the new Red Bull car for the 2020 season on Wednesday at the team's official filming day at the Silverstone race track in England.
The man behind the RB16's first charge 👊 @Max33Verstappen gives his launch day lowdown 🏁 #ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/CKQUSVaJ6p— Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 12, 2020
The 22-year-old Dutch driver finished third in the 2019 Formula One season and will be hoping to be the major challenger again to the Mercedes pair of world champion Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.
What a beauty 😍 @Max33Verstappen and the RB16 are shining in the Silverstone spotlight 🇬🇧 #ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/9syFpjIeni— Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 12, 2020