WATCH: Verstappen has first run out in Red Bull's 2020 F1 car









Max Verstappen drove the first few laps in the new Red Bull car for the 2020 season on Wednesday at the team's official filming day at the Silverstone race track in England. Photo: EPA BERLIN – Max Verstappen drove the first few laps in the new Red Bull car for the 2020 season on Wednesday at the team's official filming day at the Silverstone race track in England. The man behind the RB16's first charge 👊 @Max33Verstappen gives his launch day lowdown 🏁 #ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/CKQUSVaJ6p — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 12, 2020 The 22-year-old Dutch driver finished third in the 2019 Formula One season and will be hoping to be the major challenger again to the Mercedes pair of world champion Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. What a beauty 😍 @Max33Verstappen and the RB16 are shining in the Silverstone spotlight 🇬🇧 #ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/9syFpjIeni — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 12, 2020

Verstappen will be driving alongside Thai driver Alexander Albon who will get to try out the new RB16 in testing next week in Barcelona.

The Ferrari team, with Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc. presented their 2020 car, the SF1000, in Italy on Tuesday.

Verstappen extended his contract with Red Bull at the beginning of the year until the end of 2023.

The 2020 car has the traditional Red Bull livery but a noticeably different front section. and more technical changes are possible before the start of the season next month.

Brightening up your Wednesday 🤙 @Max33Verstappen has had a good first outing with the RB16 💪 #ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/TvI8me3YTk — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 12, 2020

Renault drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon meanwhile presented the new livery of their 2020 car at an event at the Champs-Elysees in Paris. The actual car won't be revealed until next week's tests.

