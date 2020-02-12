Max Verstappen drove the first few laps in the new Red Bull car for the 2020 season on Wednesday at the team's official filming day at the Silverstone race track in England. Photo: EPA

BERLIN  Max Verstappen drove the first few laps in the new Red Bull car for the 2020 season on Wednesday at the team's official filming day at the Silverstone race track in England.

The 22-year-old Dutch driver finished third in the 2019 Formula One season and will be hoping to be the major challenger again to the Mercedes pair of world champion Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Verstappen will be driving alongside Thai driver Alexander Albon who will get to try out the new RB16 in testing next week in Barcelona.

The Ferrari team, with Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc. presented their 2020 car, the SF1000, in Italy on Tuesday.

Verstappen extended his contract with Red Bull at the beginning of the year until the end of 2023.

The 2020 car has the traditional Red Bull livery but a noticeably different front section. and more technical changes are possible before the start of the season next month.

Renault drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon meanwhile presented the new livery of their 2020 car at an event at the Champs-Elysees in Paris. The actual car won't be revealed until next week's tests.

dpa