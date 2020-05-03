WATCH: Vettel makes esports debut at Legends Trophy

⭐️ Another incredible day of racing for the @wearetherace All-Star Series powered by @ROKiTPhonesUK.

Top results for @MercedesAMGF1 Esports, @jpmontoya, @AdrianF007, sim racer Jernej Simoncic & the debut of 4x @F1 champ Sebastian Vettel.



▶️ Read more at: https://t.co/c31zHZBRZS pic.twitter.com/K7o2NzFaZs — Torque Esports (@TorqueEsport) May 3, 2020

LONDON - Ferrari star Sebastian Vettel has made his esports debut with the Legends Trophy organised by Torque Esports.After being supplied with a simulator by Torque Esports company Allinsports, Vettel made his first appearance in esports competition fighting battles with the likes of former F1 racer and two-time Indy 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya and fellow ex-Formula 1 World Champions Emerson Fittipaldi and Jenson Button.Vettel's Ferrari teammate Chales LeClerc has been active on various esports platforms, participating from his Monaco apartment. LeClerc has won two virtual F1 races and taken part in a variety of other races.Vettel finished 15th and 12th, respectively, in his two races but the four-time F1 champion was unlucky in both - getting caught up in incidents that were not his fault on the rFactor 2 virtual version of the former home of the Malaysian Grand Prix.Montoya finished the day as the Legends Trophy points leader. He led home Button and ex-24 Hours of Le Mans winner Emanuele Pirro in race one while finishing fifth in the reverse grid race, which was won by Fernandez over factory Aston Martin Le Mans winner Darren Turner and Pirro.The Colombian was able to avoid first-lap drama in the opening race to take the victory.