WATCH: Washington Football team hire Jennifer King as NFL’s first Black woman assistant coach

The Washington Football Team promoted Jennifer King to assistant running backs coach on Tuesday, making her the NFL's first full time Black female coach.

King, who was an intern under Washington running backs coach Randy Jordan during the 2020 season, is the second female assistant coach in the NFL after Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera said King deserved the promotion for the hours she put in for in-season and off-season work in a season where they made the playoffs.

"She demonstrated all of the qualities that are needed to work full-time on my staff," Rivera said in a statement.

"She is a hard worker, a great communicator and a quality person. Coach King is always eager to learn and has shown tremendous growth since starting here last season.