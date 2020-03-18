WATCH: What your favourite sports stars are up to in self-quarantine

The coronavirus pandemic has lead to postponement and suspension of most sports and leagues across the world with players and athletes testing positive for Covid-19.

The EPL was one of the last soccer leagues to suspend their season. The sporting world may have come to a grinding halt but the our favourite sports personalities are still managing to keep us entertained as we all embark on our self-quarantine journey.





However players have been keeping themselves busy with various activities but some are seeing the lighter side of not being on a sports field or pitch.





Liverpool captain James Milner is well known for posting picture of him relaxing with a cuppa has taken to twitter to say he is trimming his lawn with a pair of scissors and a ruler.



Now the tea bags are sorted I’ve got time to level out this lawn. wonder if I can borrow Anfield’s Keep off the Grass sign 🤔#onebladeatatime #productiveday#snipsnip ✂️ pic.twitter.com/ap510x6mIf — James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 17, 2020

His team mate Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain is enjoying his self quarantine doing the shuffle dance with popstar girlfriend Perrie Edwards.

Staying with Liverpool and football, the Reds were supposed to play in their Merseyside derby earlier this week and an Everton fan found a novel way of filling the void by playing board games with rival manager Jurgen Klopp.



In the absence of actual football, we've got the next best thing: Jurgen Klopp playing board games against an Everton fan 🔴🔵



w/ @nbfootball pic.twitter.com/BgLmXmuxbz — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) March 16, 2020

Meanwhile England cricketer Ben Stokes went against his own rules and uploaded a video doing the shuffle dance but while performing the plank exercise.



Who said you can't have fun indoors?



(📹: stokesy/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/cKFULQlgeM — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 18, 2020

Footballer Cesc Fabregas reinacted a scene from the movie Eddie Murphy's movie 'Coming to America' where he goes out onto the balcony to greet his new neighbours who aren't exactly excited too greet him.



Cesc Fabregas is still trying to lighten the mood 😂



(via cescf4bregas/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/UNXEdSYuSy — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 17, 2020

Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher has challanged his Sky Sports colleagues to keepy uppy's with a toilet roll.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is keeping fit and exercising at home as La Liga is suspended.

IOL Sport