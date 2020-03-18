Sport
James Milner has seen the lighter side of not playing football due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Reuters
James Milner has seen the lighter side of not playing football due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Reuters

WATCH: What your favourite sports stars are up to in self-quarantine

By Sports Reporter Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

The sporting world may have come to a grinding halt but the our favourite sports personalities are still managing to keep us entertained as we all embark on our self-quarantine journey. 

The coronavirus pandemic has lead to postponement and suspension of most sports and leagues across the world with players and athletes testing positive for Covid-19. 

The EPL was one of the last soccer leagues to suspend their season. 

However players have been keeping themselves busy with various activities but some are seeing the lighter side of not being on a sports field or pitch. 

Liverpool captain James Milner is well known for posting picture of him relaxing with a cuppa has taken to twitter to say he is trimming his lawn with a pair of scissors and a ruler. 

His team mate Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain is enjoying his self quarantine doing the shuffle dance with popstar girlfriend Perrie Edwards. 
Staying with Liverpool and football, the Reds were supposed to play in their Merseyside derby earlier this week and an Everton fan found a novel way of filling the void by playing board games with rival manager Jurgen Klopp.

Meanwhile England cricketer Ben Stokes went against his own rules and uploaded a video doing the shuffle dance but while performing the plank exercise. 

Footballer Cesc Fabregas reinacted a scene from the movie Eddie Murphy's movie 'Coming to America' where he goes out onto the balcony to greet his new  neighbours who aren't exactly excited too greet him.   

Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher has challanged his Sky Sports colleagues to keepy uppy's with a toilet roll. 

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is keeping fit and exercising at home as La Liga is suspended. 
IOL Sport

Share this article: