‘We go green in Cape Town!’ - ePrix track the fastest on Formula E calender

Cape Town - The early signs are pointing to a rather exciting Cape Town ePrix race as the Formula E drivers and teams arrive in the Mother City for Saturday’s race. The excitement is building as the city and the race organisers ready themselves to put on Cape Town’s first Formula E race and the first in sub-saharan Africa.

The precinct of Cape Town Stadium has had it’s facade completely changed as the road has been resurfaced, safety barriers put up and the teams garages built ahead of the race. ALSO READ: ‘We got the power …’ How the Formula E Cape Town E-Prix deal with Stage 6 load shedding Co-founder and chairperson of e-Movement, Iain Banner shared the news that the Cape Town track will be the fastest on the Formula E calender.

"There is a simulation done by the FIA on the track to determine safety et etcetera, and I got feedback to five questions I asked and the first was what is your view on the track and they said it it is a perfect racing circuit, fast, not too many heavy turns perfect for energy management to be challenged so energy management is incredibly important in this sport. How to regenerate power back in to the batteries. When to use it.



IT'S RACE WEEK ⚡#CapeTownEPrix pic.twitter.com/Q6ZRu95Ojz — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) February 20, 2023 “It is the fastest circuit on the global series by average speed, that has now been confirmed on the entire season 9 calender that the fastest track is Cape Town. Not only that, corner 12 is which is the final turn, coming towards the finish line, is the fastest corner on the global series, as is corner 2-3.” Last week Hyderabad winner Jean Eric Vergne spoke to media and said he is someone who enjoys new tracks.

