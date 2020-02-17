Williams declare fresh start after dismal 2019 season
Sport / 17 February 2020, 12:00pm / By Alan Baldwin
LONDON – Williams showed off their new Formula One car with fighting talk on Monday as the former champions seek to revive their fortunes after finishing last with just one point in a dismal 2019 campaign.
The British-based team presented the FW43 as an evolution of last year's Mercedes-powered car, for a season with no major changes before a rules revolution in 2021, but with problem areas addressed.
"We have paid significant attention to understanding the problem areas of the FW42 and we have carefully chosen parts of the car to develop, those that would give us the most performance for the resources we have," he explained.
"There has been a healthy development rate in the wind tunnel, and we have found reasonable improvements in the cooling efficiency.
"The team has addressed the mechanical issues that affected it in 2019, these include the brakes and the overall weight of the car. We have made some good progress across these areas and will continue to focus on them during the season."
Testing in Spain starts on Wednesday and just being there will be a step up on last year when Williams were unable to get their car ready in time, finally turning up in Barcelona three days late.
Here she is! Now time to see what she’s like on track.