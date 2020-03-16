Wimpy Lifesaving South Africa National Championships cancelled

President Cyril Ramaphosa's confirmation that the global Covid-19 pandemic has been declared a State of Disaster has meant the cancellation of this week's Wimpy Lifesaving National Club Championships in Port Elizabeth.

President Ramaphosa declared any social gathering of more than 100 people illegal in the fight to contain the virus. Lifesaving South Africa had already undertaken discussions pre the announcement to act in the best interests of its members and athletes and South Africans in general.

The unavoidable cancellation of the Championships is consistent with all other domestic and international competitions, which have in the past week been cancelled or postponed.

“We have been monitoring the development of the coronavirus pandemic and having consulted with the Department of Health, provincial and national authorities, and with the full support of all the events sponsors and partners, the difficult decision was made to cancel the event. The health and safety of the athletes, volunteers, staff, sponsors and the South African public are our priority,” said Lifesaving South Africa’s President Dhaya Sewduth.

“The safety of the South African public is of paramount importance to us at all times. Wimpy as the headline sponsor of the Lifesaving South African National

Championships is in support of the cancellation of this week’s upcoming National Championships," said Jacques Cronje,Marketing Executive, Famous Brands.