Win tickets to the interactive all-inclusive AllSport Expo at the CTICC

Cape Town - If sport, health and wellness are your beat and you’re curious about all the latest info and offerings, then ring your calendar for Friday 9th to Sunday 11th September for the AllSport Expo, where exhibitors and experts in outdoor, indoor, and water sport gather under one roof, with a focus on health, nutrition, medical and wellness products and services. The AllSport Expo is not only an exhibition, but will be home for three days to a wide range of interactive, immersive and experiential activities, from activations, workshops to demonstrations by industry experts, around fitness, wellness, nutrition and various sports.

If you’re looking to up your game, whether you’re an amateur, sporting enthusiast, professional or couch, experts will share their knowledge of different sporting disciplines and levels on how to improve your performance and wellbeing, as well as introduce you to new sporting activities, apparel and nutritional information. 'Ring your calendar for the @AllSportExpo, where indoor, outdoor & water sport exhibitors gather under one roof. 9 – 11 September 2022.

Book tickets at https://t.co/KvkqVgjGvL or visit https://t.co/uLaBt55dGh.#CapeTown #Sports #Wellness pic.twitter.com/0VyUmWYvM4 — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) August 19, 2022

Visitors are encouraged to bring their family along, as young sporting enthusiasts can visit the kids’ sport area and try out new sport activities in a safe environment with the accompaniment of adult supervision. Remember to book your tickets now at Quicket or visit www.allsportexpo.co.za for more information about activations and workshops at the AllSport Expo. Or ... You could win a set of double tickets with IOL Sport and the AllSport Expo. All you have to do is mail your full names and contact details to [email protected] Competition ends on August 31.Winners will be contacted.

