WIN with Sports Drips and Roger Federer’s favourite shoe brand - One Cloud

Johannesburg - Sports Drips celebrates its first anniversary this week in October 2021 and we will be doing a few major give-aways for our Birthday! So what is Sports Drips? We at Sports Drips look at the latest sportswear trends from sports around the world. From time to time we will drop into the past to give you that nostalgic feel on some of the legendary sports gear from all the brands that have been dominant in the market across various sporting codes from running to basketball to football.

The focus will be on how the technology and design impacts each sport and we will also be letting you know which icon uses these items in their peak. Today we will be looking at a new brand that entered the SA Market about 3 years ago, On Cloud. It’s a Swiss Brand that uses some amazing design and tech for serious athletes like Roger Federer. Federer is also a major investor in the brand. Roger had a $300 million deal with Nike and left to become a business partner in the On Cloud brand.

Federer’s line of On Cloud trainers are in the pipeline for next year and he will also be tapped for further product development and marketing duties. According to the brand, Federer started wearing its trainers for his sprint training sessions and even before officially signing a contract he was in the On Cloud offices to give feedback on the design. “They were impossible to ignore because everyone had them, people on the street, my friends, my wife,” Federer told the New York Times.

“At first, I thought that they were a little strange to look at, then I realised I actually really liked the design.” He added: “We like it when little Swiss guys make a move on the big international stage.” The amount of money Federer has invested in the company has not been revealed but On Cloud co-founder David Allemann described it as “very meaningful”.

Roger Federer has agreed a deal with Swiss footwear brand On to become an investor, contributing designer and global ambassador, The Investment amount has not been disclosed. We put the On Cloud – Cloudflow to the test on the Joburg streets. This is one of the most comfortable shoes for walking or doing that 5km daily runs like I do try … The soft cushion sole with that unique design is soft and durable and the front end has some room for the toes to be free. Its cushioning was also helpful with my knee impact which was not as painful after a run as it normally is.

Its comparatively prices with Under Armour Machina or Adidas Ultraboost at around R2500 – R 3000. WIN TGF_ON Cloud Competition:

@TGF_On Cloud has teamed up with Sports Drips to *GIVEAWAY ONE LUCKY Female Runner their very own running pack. On Cloud Pack includes: On Running T-shirt

On Running Shorts On Cloud X Black Asphalt Shoes VALUED @ R 5000

Rules: *Must follow both @TGF_OnCloud (Facebook and Instagram) & @Sportsdrip (Facebook) * TAG a Female Runner