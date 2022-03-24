With Sebastian Vettel a Covid doubt, Nico Hulkenberg on standby for Saudi GP

Jeddah — Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel faces a race against time to prove he has shaken a bout of Covid-19 for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the Aston Martin team said on Thursday.
Aston Martin said that Vettel has not yet registered a negative test after falling ill and missing last weekend's season-opening race in Bahrain where 'super-sub' and fellow-German Nico Hulkenberg took over.
The team said they would make a final decision before the opening practice session on Jeddah's street circuit.
"Sebastian Vettel has not yet returned the required negative Covid test to fly to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix," the team said. "Nico Hulkenberg will be in Jeddah to deputise for Seb if necessary."
"We will delay our final decision until Friday to provide Seb every opportunity to race."
No more tedious races? F1 boss says rule changes have worked
F1 expecting a surge in ticket sales following Ferrari’s comeback
Lewis Hamilton delighted with unexpected third place
Carlos Sainz celebrates but knows he has work to do
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc wins F1 season-opening Bahrain GP
F1 drivers to support UNICEF appeal for Ukraine
AFP