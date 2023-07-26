Women’s padel players chasing R60 000 prize in Cape Town

Padel, the fastest-growing sport in the world, is rapidly gaining momentum in South Africa, and Cape Town is leading the way. The Africa Padel organisation will allow South African players to be part of the global phenomenon by staging a South versus North women’s contest in August at the V &A Waterfront. Prize money totalling R60 000 will be on offer.

The tournament will highlight Women's Month, which South Africa celebrates annually in August. The players will be drawn mostly from Cape Town and Johannesburg where this hybrid sport, resembling a cross between squash and tennis, has mushroomed over the past few months. Cape Town and Johannesburg have far and away the most padel courts in the country.

The game in Cape Town was given a shot in the arm earlier this year when the World Padel Tour staged the Cape Town Masters event in Camps Bay. The all-men's event attracted 40 of the world's leading players, and the country’s best women players played an exhibition match in the curtain raiser. Africa Padel has invited female players to join the sports revolution and enter the tournament, which will climax with the finals on August 13, when the A and B teams will close out the South versus North showdown.

This weekend WP will be staging trials on Saturday and Sunday at the courts of V & A Africa Padel, and about 20 players will likely be participating. On the day of the actual event on August 13, Africa Padel will offer coaching to 50 women players at the V & A, starting at 8am. At 10am, Africa Padel will host a community tournament for 50 players.