Women’s sports activist Cheryl Roberts dies

Pretoria – South African sporting activist Cheryl Roberts died on Friday morning.
She was 60.
Roberts was an advocate in women’s sport, she was involved in women’s sport from grass roots to international level.
According to News24 Sport, her sister, Sharon, said Cheryl was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago.
“She was fighting. She was undergoing her treatment and she was coming through.
“In the last couple of months, it was progressing and getting worse.
“When we got the authorisations for the treatment, the cancer was getting worse.
“We last spoke to her yesterday, but we could see that her strength was fading,“ Sharon was quoted saying.
In a tweet from the Springbok team’s Twitter account, SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said the passing of Roberts saddened the team.
“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Cheryl Roberts, a staunch supporter of women's sport, a champion of equal opportunities, and an activist for women on the SA sporting landscape.
“May she rest in peace, our thoughts are with her family,“ Alexander said.
