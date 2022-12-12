Argentina v Croatia has the makings of a low scoring game

Durban — Argentina take on Croatia in the first World Cup semi-final on Tuesday night. On paper, the South American’s have more flair and will be the favourites. However, 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia have already shown that they are capable of causing upsets by eliminating Brazil on penalties in the quarter-finals.

Story continues below Advertisement

Many say that winning on penalties is down to luck but the Vatreni have proven that penalties are more than that and require intense concentration, making it a skill of its own. The Croatians have won their last four penalty shoot-outs on the trot, including two in the current World Cup - against Japan and Brazil. Croatia do not have an attack that Argentina will fear but like fellow World Cup surprise package Morocco, they have a rock solid defence which could make things difficult for Lionel Messi and company.

Argentina can ill afford to underestimate Croatia’s determination and grit which was a key ingredient in their victory over Brazil. Midfield maestro Luka Modric will continue to dictate play for Croatia, as he has done for the entire tournament. In Dominik Livakovic, Croatia also have a star goalkeeper who will be a contender for the Golden Glove award. The 27-year-old has great reflexes and positioning and is confident when it comes to penalty shoot-outs. The game promises to be physical and mainly contained in midfield. It has the makings of a low-scoring clash.

Story continues below Advertisement