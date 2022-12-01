Brazil coach Tite wishes 'good health' to Pele

Doha — Brazil coach Tite said on Thursday his thoughts were with Pele after the football icon was hospitalised in Sao Paulo for a "re-evaluation" of his treatment following a colon tumour last year.

"We all want to wish good health to Pele, our greatest representative, the extraterrestrial who is terrestrial," Tite said before a press conference in Doha where the five-time winners play Cameroon in the World Cup on Friday.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento — Pele's real name — was admitted to hospital "for a re-evaluation of his chemotherapy treatment for the colon tumour diagnosed in September 2021," his medical team said in a statement.

Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento wrote in an Instagram post that there was "no emergency."