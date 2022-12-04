Brazil star ruled out of World Cup and set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines

Johannesburg - Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, after it was confirmed on Sunday he needed surgery on his injured knee. Jesus, 25, started one and made two substitute appearances for Le Seleção in Qatar, however, his tournament has ended abruptly as he joins fellow Brazilian Alex Telles on the rehabilitation list.

Messages of consolation continue to pour in for Jesus as Aston Villa duo Douglas Luiz and Phillipe Coutinho were amongst the masses wishing the forward a speedy recovery. Brazil captain Neymar Junior, who is also in a battle against time to shake off his ankle injury in time to make his side's round of 16 clash with South Korea also wished Jesus well on his road to recovery.

ALSO READ: Pele health and Neymar injury heap pressure on Brazil ahead of World Cup clash Jesus, who moved to London-based Arsenal ahead of the 2022/2023 campaign has somewhat revived his career with the Gunners following his falling out of favour with Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola.

He has registered five goals and five assists in 14 league outings in the red and white of Arsenal, and was set to play an important role in Brazil coach Tite's ambitions of claiming the South American giants' first World Cup triumph since 2002. The unfortunate injury of Jesus has sent the anxiety levels of Arsenal supporters to new levels with the resumption of the Premier League set for a return on Boxing day. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta will look to the upcoming January transfer window for a top-quality replacement, or would rather trust the exploits of the young Eddie Nketiah.