Saturday, December 3, 2022

Brazil's Jesus and Telles out of World Cup due to injuries

Brazil's Gabriel Jesus and Neymar after Friday’s World Cup clash against Cameroon at the Lusail Stadium

Brazil's Gabriel Jesus and Neymar after Friday’s World Cup clash against Cameroon at the Lusail Stadium. Photo: Paul Childs/Reuters

Published 35m ago

Doha — Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles have been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup with knee injuries, the Brazil team announced on Saturday.

CHECK OUT THE FREE IOL SPORT WORLD CUP DIGIMAG HERE!

The South American team said the pair, who were hurt during Friday's 1-0 defeat to Cameroon, both underwent tests on Saturday morning that "confirmed their injuries and the impossibility of them recovering for the rest of the World Cup in Qatar".

Brazil, who face South Korea in the last 16 on Monday, have problems in defence as Telles' fellow full-backs, Danilo and Alex Sandro, have also had injury problems.

Arsenal forward Jesus featured in all three of Brazil's Group G games, but the five-time world champions have a wealth of attacking talent.

Coach Tite has said that star forward Neymar will play again in Qatar after spraining his right ankle in Brazil's opening 2-0 win over Serbia.

Hopes that Neymar could feature against South Korea increased after he was seen at the Lusail Stadium with his teammates, walking on the pitch without a limp.

AFP

