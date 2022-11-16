Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Brother of ex-Kaizer Chiefs player set to be the only South African-born player at 2022 Fifa World Cup

Australia's Keanu Baccus is the only South African-born player at the World Cup. Picture: Michael Bradley AFP

Published 3h ago

Durban - The World Cup kicks off on Sunday as the best national teams from around the globe descend on Qatar, looking to claim the biggest prize in football.

Among those travelling to the middle east country will be the Socceroos of Australia, who possess the only South African-born footballer heading to the World Cup in Keanu Baccus.

The name Baccus is familiar to SA fans as Keanu is the younger brother to former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kearyn Baccus.

Kearyn, who spent three years with the Soweto giants, had an inconsistent stint with Amakhosi and was subsequently released on a free transfer at the beginning of the season.

Keanu is as a defensive midfielder for Scottish Premiership club St Mirren and Australia.

He was born in Durban, but is now a full Australian international after he made his debut for the team in September 2022.

The exciting nature of major international tournaments always brings about conflicting emotions for the southern African football fraternity, as it also tables the huge gulf in football development in comparison to the rest of the world.

Richard Ofori’s omission from the Ghana squad means that there will be no Premiership player at the World Cup for the first time since 2006, a cause of concern moving forward.

