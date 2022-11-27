Carlos Queiroz blasts Jurgen Klinsmann over ‘cheating’ Iranian team culture comments

Johannesburg - Iran coach Carlos Queiroz is appalled by the remarks of BBC’s pundit Jurgen Klinsmann on their style of play, calling his sentiments a 'disgrace to football'. On Friday, the Iranian national team got their campaign up and running in the World Cup, pulling off a surprise win against Group B’s opponent Wales.

But that 2-0 win clearly left a bitter-taste on former Germany international-turned-football pundit Klinsmann who heavily criticised Iran and Queiroz. During his analysis on BBC, Klinsmann argued that Queiroz fits well into the Iranian national team after visuals showed that the they got away with fouls. “Yes, that’s their culture and that’s their way of doing. And that’s why Carlos Queiroz fits well in the Iranian national team,” the 58-year-old explained.

“That’s why he struggled in South America, failing to qualify with Colombia and Egypt for (the World Cup) and went back (to Iran) before the World Cup. “This is not by coincidence, instead this is all purposely. This is part of their culture and how they play. They always work the referee (to their favour). “You saw the (Iran) bench always jumping up, always working the referee and the fourth official. They are consistently in their ears and their faces as well.”

(...) pic.twitter.com/JAq0l7Yp6n — Carlos Queiroz (@Carlos_Queiroz) November 26, 2022 “No matter how much I can respect what you did inside the pitch, those remarks about Iran Culture, Iran National Team and my Players are a disgrace to Football. Nobody can hurt our integrity if it is not at our level, of course.

“Even saying so, we would like to invite you as our guest, to come to our National Team Camp, socialize with Iran players and learn from them about the Country, the people of Iran, the poets and art, the algebra, all the millennial Persian culture and listen from our players how much they love and respect Football. “As American/German, we understand your no support. No problem. And despite your outrageous remarks on BBC trying to undermine our efforts, sacrifices and skills, we promise you that we will not produce any judgments regarding your culture, roots and background and that you will always be welcome to our Family. “At the same time, we just want to follow with full attention what will be the decision of FIFA regarding your position as a member of Qatar 2022 Technical Study Group. Because, obviously, we expect you to resign before you visit our camp.”