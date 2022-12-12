Cristiano Ronaldo will need to prove himself if he wants to keep his international career going

Durban — Cristiano Ronaldo’s post-World Cup social media update did not include an intent to retire. This seemingly indicates that the 37-year-old who was inconsolable following his nation’s World Cup quarter-final elimination at the hands of Morocco on Saturday, will take time to evaluate his international future. Some speculated that the Portugal captain would announce his retirement after the World Cup, due to falling down the pecking order with the team. After publicly indicating frustration after being substituted in his nation’s 2-1 group stage defeat against South Korea, Ronaldo was dropped to the bench for their knockout games against Switzerland and Morocco.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ronaldo’s age all but certainly indicates that the defeat against Morocco was his last World Cup game. With a star-studded team, it’s safe to say that the Selecao underachieved over the last few months and even at the World Cup where they should have at least reached the semi-finals. A decision is set to be made on the future of coach Fernando Santos over the coming days and the team are likely to go into a rebuilding phase soon as they prepare for the next World Cup cycle. Even if Ronaldo does not retire, there is a chance that he could be deemed surplus to requirements by the management, and indirectly forced into retirement with a new captain appointed. Deeming older players surplus to requirements is a common practice that takes place when teams prepare for a new World Cup cycle. In the case of Ronaldo, the management will also give extra reason to not use him in future in addition to his age given that he can also be deemed to be a source of disharmony within the dressing-room.

If Ronaldo wants to continue playing international football, he needs to go back to the basics and start playing and shining in club football again. He cannot expect to continue winning selection to the national team and starting games based on his legacy and past achievements. If Ronaldo wants to continue playing international football and potentially go to the 2024 European championships, by which time he will be 39-years-old, he will have to put his ego aside and go back to the drawing board. @eshlinv

Story continues below Advertisement