Monday, November 21, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t let Manchester United row shake Portugal team at World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t let his current row with Manchester United affect Portugal at the World Cup. Photo: Jose Sena Goulao/EPA

Published 4h ago

Doha - Cristiano Ronaldo said Monday that his row with Manchester United would not have an adverse effect on the Portugal team at the World Cup in Qatar.

Reduced to a peripheral role at United this season, the superstar last week lashed out at his club and United coach Erik ten Hag in a TV interview.

"I have no doubt that this recent episode, that interview, and other episodes with other players that happen sometimes, can sometimes shake the player but won’t shake the team," Ronaldo said at a press conference at the Portugal camp.

Ronaldo was suspended for the Premier League club's 1-1 draw at Chelsea after refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last month.

The 37-year-old claimed during the interview with British journalist Piers Morgan that he felt "provoked" into that reaction by Ten Hag.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains the spearhead for Portugal despite his struggles at club level and hopes to keep playing until he is 40.

Ronaldo will be hoping that he and his team can have the ultimate focus to capture the World Cup trophy. The title could be something of crowing glory to his already full trophy cabinet.

Portugal’s first first game at the tournament will see them up against Ghana on Thursday.

AFP

