Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister says Qatar was ‘the worst World Cup of all time’

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the field in tears after they were knocked out of the World Cup in Qatar by Morocco

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the field in tears after they were knocked out of the World Cup in Qatar by Morocco. Photo: Nelson Almeida/AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town — The 2022 World Cup in Qatar ended on Sunday with one of the greatest matches of football that have ever been played.

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after the game ended 3-3 after 120 minutes. France’s Kylian Mbappe became the first player since Geoff Hurst in 1966 to score a hat-trick in the final, while Lionel Messi matched Diego Maradona’s achievement in guiding his country to the title.

Story continues below Advertisement

The tournament itself was full of many impressive feats. Morocco became the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the tournament, and there were upsets galore.

More on this

In the week of the final, Fifa president Gianni Infantino called the tournament one of the greatest ever, and many fans across the world were in agreement.

One person, though, was not convinced, and on Tuesday, labelled the month-long tournament “the worst World Cup of all time”. But she did go on to congratulate Argentina on their tournament.

Writing on her Instagram page, Katia Aveiro, who is the sister of Portugal and former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, said: “The worst World Cup of all time ... that thankfully gave us a great final. What a match. Congratulations to Argentina.”

Story continues below Advertisement

According to many, Sunday’s final ended the “GOAT debate” between Messi and Ronaldo. The clubless 38-year-old did not have a good tournament. His only goal came from the penalty spot against Ghana and he had to play second fiddle for the latter stages of the tournament, which saw them eliminated in the quarter-finals.

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

FIFACristiano RonaldoFIFA World CupInternational soccerSoccer

Share