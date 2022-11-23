Despite justified negative publicity, Qatar can still be the ultimate World Cup hosts

Cape Town - Doing something for the first time often stirs up highly contrasting emotions – the apprehension of a first day at a new school; the pride of being the first to graduate in the family; the excitement of holding your first-born child. Us South Africans know all about that first time … like when we were the first country on the African continent to host the Fifa World Cup in 2010.

Everyone thought we couldn’t do it. The doomsayers, particularly from ‘First World’ countries, never gave us a chance. How could a country, just 16 years into its democracy, open its doors to the world? Twelve years on, and there are still people with Waka Waka as their ringtone, in memory of when they embraced an African World Cup. And I’m sure you got goosebumps all over again when Shakira’s hit song was belted out once more at the Qatar 2022 opening ceremony on Sunday.

And that’s why for me, Qatar 2022 will be no different. The fear of the unknown is often what holds us back from truly life-enriching experiences. All the negative media attention leading up to the first World Cup in the Middle East, related to human rights violations in the building of the stadiums, is entirely justified. And hopefully with the global spotlight having firmly been cast on the Gulf nation’s migrant labour policies, there will be gross reform going forward. But from hereon, football fans will be treated to hospitality like no other.

“Marhaban Bikum Illaa Qatar” as the locals would say. “Welcome to Qatar everyone!” The Qataris have gone to exceptional lengths to produce a firstworld experience for everyone both on and off the field. Having last visited the Arab state in 2019, I can personally attest to the first-rate hospitality I experienced.

Ultimately though, it’s the football on the field that everyone is there for. And with it also being the first time a Fifa World Cup will be held mid-European season, we can expect an extraordinary show, with players in peak condition and not suffering from post-season fatigue. Already we have witnessed one of the all-time World Cup shocks, with Saudi Arabia defeating former champions Argentina yesterday. It’s a result that will reverberate all through the Arab World, and ensure that football’s imprint will be here to stay.

My colleague and good friend John Goliath will be departing for Qatar today. We have previously shared unforgettable times during the 2010 World Cup on home soil, where I was the designated driver in the days before e-hailing taxis. It will be Goliath’s first trip to the Arabian desert, and already the ban of alcohol at stadiums has raised his apprehension levels. But I have assured him that Arabian coffee is among the best in the world.