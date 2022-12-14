Fantastic Lionel Messi is raking in World Cup records like it’s going out of fashion

Cape Town — Argentina's burgeoning World Cup fortunes are cutting Lionel Messi some slack in the raging debate over who is the greatest between him and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo. CHECK OUT THE FREE IOL SPORT WORLD CUP DIGIMAG HERE!

The World Cup dreams of five-time Ballon d’Or winner and Portugal legend Ronaldo were shattered by Africa's dark horses Morocco in their quarter-final clash. Portugal's demise also meant that Ronaldo's GOAT claims came to a screeching halt, although millions of his adoring fans weighed in with words of gratitude for his role in the “beautiful game” around the world. When Messi led Argentina out on Tuesday night for the semi-final against Croatia, he set a World Cup record of 18 appearances as captain in World Cup matches. The previous mark of 17 World Cup appearances as captain was set by Mexican icon Rafael Marquez.

On that list is Diego Maradona, whom Argentines idolise like a demigod. Every time Messi works his magic it grants him immortality alongside Maradona, one of the greatest players in history. When Manchester City's Julian Alvarez scored the first of two goals in Argentina's 3-0 semi-final win, it was scored off the back of an assist by Messi. It allowed him to set up a World Cup record as the only player to register an assist in five World Cups.

His closest challengers are Pele, Grzegorz Lato (Poland), Maradona and David Beckham, who set up goals in three editions apiece. In a shared World Cup record, Messi is one of six platers to have played at five World Cups alongside Antonio Carbajal (Mexico), Lothar Matthaus (Germany), Marquez, Andres Guardado (Mexico) and Ronaldo. Messi's role in Alvarez's first goal also saw him to join Pele for the record for the most assists in the knockout phase (six).

When Messi scored a penalty on Tuesday evening, he became Argentina's highest goal-scorer in World Cup history. Before the match, he held the record with Gabriel Batistuta, as the joint-leading scorer with 10 goals. He is now the outright leader with 11 goals. Messi's fame could shoot through the roof at the futuristic 80 000-seater Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday when Argentina play in the final. With 25 World Cup appearances, German Matthaus and Messi share the record for the most World Cup appearances. Messi will take the outright lead if he plays in the final.

Italy's Paolo Maldini, with 2 217 minutes, has played the most minutes in World Cup history. Messi, with 2 194 minutes, is 23 minutes shy. He will hardly be on the field for the final and he'll become the outright record holder.

Another World Cup record that Messi holds is that he is the only player to score in the World Cup in his teens, 20s and 30s. Pele missed out on accomplishing the same by four months. Messi scored his first and latest World Cup goals 16 years and 180 days apart. The next biggest span in World Cup history belongs to Cristiano Ronaldo at 16 years and 160 days. The player of the match, first awarded in 2002, has been given to Messi an unequalled 10 times. His four in Brazil in 2014 is a joint record for one edition, which he shares with the Netherlands’ Wesley Sneijder, who received the same in South Africa 2010.