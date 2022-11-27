Five must-watch games at the World Cup this week

Johannesburg - The opening games of the World Cup group stage were not short of controversy but the final rounds are set to produce thrillers. And that’s why IOL Sport’s Mihlali Baleka picks five big World Cup matches to enjoy this week.

Spain v Germany – Sunday Spain were the big winners in the opening week of the tournament. They thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 in their opener to record one of the biggest wins in World Cup history. But they will be given a run for their money when they clash with Germany who are looking for their first win after a shock 2-1 loss to Japan.

Brazil v Switzerland – Monday Brazil lived up to their favourites tag in their opener as they beat Serbia 2-0. But they’ll have to build from that game without talisman Neymar. Neymar was injured during the Serbia clash, ruling him out of the match against the Swiss who’ll want to build from their 1-0 victory over Cameroon on Thursday.

Portugal v Uruguay – Monday Portugal bagged a controversial win over Ghana in their opener, with most people believing that Black Stars were robbed when Cristiano Ronaldo won a penalty against them. But Portugal were happy with the three points and they’ll want to beat winless Uruguay as that will guarantee them progress to the last-16.

Wales v England – Tuesday Group B is still wide open, with the four teams still in contention for a spot in the round of 16, even though all eyes will be on the Wales and England match. England are currently top of the group with four points, putting them a point away from qualifying for the last-16, while Wales still need to win at all costs.

Ecuador v Senegal – Tuesday With hosts Qatar already out of the running for the knockout stage, the Netherlands, Ecuador and Senegal are battling it out for two places in the knockout stages. But it’s the clash between Ecuador and Senegal that should be the one to watch as both teas are on three points.