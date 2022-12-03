Five of the best African Players of the World Cup group stages

Johannesburg - Morocco and Senegal are the only two African representatives that remain in Qatar while Ghana, Tunisia, and Cameroon reflect on a campaign that was following a dramatic Fifa World Cup group stage. IOL Sport football writer Smiso Msomi rates the top five African players of the World Cup group stages.

Story continues below Advertisement

Hakim Ziyech - Morocco The returning Ziyech has repaid coach Walid Regragui's decision to grant him an opportunity to turn out for his nation after he had retired under the previous coach in February. The 29-year-old Chelsea utility man has, just like his Atlas Lions side, taken the World Cup stage by storm, figuring immensely in famous wins against Belgium and Canada to book their place in the last 16.

Ziyech has been Morocco's best attacking outlet, registering a goal and an assist in the opening three group stages matches, and is expected to continue his fine form. ALSO READ: No more hiccups as World Cup heavyweights Argentina, Netherlands eye quarters Vincent Aboubakar - Cameroon

Story continues below Advertisement

The veteran forward scored the only goal as Cameroon became the first-ever African country to beat South American giants Brazil at a FIFA World Cup. The 30-year-old Aboubakar started just a single game for the Indomitable Lions, however, his goal and immediate sending-off (for taking off his shirt) marked what appeared to be his final goodbye to the global showpiece. His fine header meant he had scored two goals and managed an assist while featuring for an average of 47 minutes in the group stages, by far Cameroon's most effective player as they crashed out of the competition.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mohammed Salisu - Ghana

It is not often that any football side concedes seven goals, loses two of three games, and still has an outstanding defender in their team, but such is the nature of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Ghana centre back Mohammed Salisu has been nothing short of remarkable in an incredibly inconsistent and imbalanced Black Stars side. His impressive reading of danger signs, aggressive nature, last-ditch tackling, and threat in the opposition box during set pieces has contributed to Ghana's near qualification for the last 16, a feat they haven't managed since 2010.

Ismaila Sarr - Senegal

In the absence of Senegal talisman Sadio Mane, coach Aliou Cisse and his change had been presented with a challenge to band together and establish even-tempered players that could handle the World Cup stage. Watford's Ismaila Sarr has taken up the role of 'chief enforcer' with aplomb, driving the Lions of Teranga past hosts Qatar and winning a crucial penalty as the African champions dispatched Ecuador to book their place in the round of 16. From Gakpo to Bellingham ... Five shooting stars in the World Cup group stage

Ashraf Hakimi - Morocco The mercurial Hakimi has formed as a core component in the Atlas Lions machine dead set on causing more surprises at the World Cup. The 24-year-old has been challenged to be on the defensive end more than he's probably used to at club level with Paris Saint Germain but has risen to the occasion, as part of a defence that has conceded just one goal in their opening three group stages matches.