Five takeaways from Cameroon’s pulsating draw with Serbia

Durban — Cameroon played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against Serbia in the World Cup on Monday. The result was not ideal for both sides but nevertheless kept them alive in the World Cup.

The game will go down as one of the most entertaining of the World Cup even if both sides do not progress beyond the group stage. They still have hard work to do. Cameroon play against Brazil in their final group stage game while Serbia face Switzerland. The following are five things we learnt from the game. Cameroon end unwanted streak

The result ended a run of eight consecutive defeats in the World Cup for the Indomitable Lions. It will be such a relief to Rigobert Song’s men who headed into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat against Switzerland. Aboubakar was the difference Vincent Aboubakar was introduced into the game with Cameroon trailing 3-1 and seemingly on course for defeat and World Cup elimination. After Aboubakar came on, he not only scored but also set up the equalizer that was scored by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Song was probably right to banish Onana In a decision that surprised many, Andre Onana was banished from the Cameroon team with Devis Epassy starting in goal for the Indomitable Lions. News later emerged that the Inter Milan shot-stopper, who is regarded as one of the best in the world, had a disagreement with his technical team over the goalkeeping strategy that he should use. Song was probably best served by making do without someone who refuses to listen to team orders and who may bring trouble within the dressing room.

Cameroon once again exposed European opposition in the World Cup Europe is the continent that has produced all the World Cup winners since 2002. However, this year all of the teams from the continent look beatable, bar France who are the only Euro nation that really looks like a well-oiled machine. Mitrovic needs to improve if Serbia want to go deep

The current Serbia side is one of their best in recent history and were tipped by many for a potentially deep run in the tournament. Aleksandar Mitrovic can be deadly on his day but he is not consistent enough at this level. While he did get on the scoresheet, he was guilty of missing two clear-cut chances for his side that he should have buried. If Serbia want to get the better of Switzerland, the Fulham ace has to up his game. @eshlinv