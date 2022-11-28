Five takeaways from Ghana’s thrilling World Cup win against South Korea

Johannesburg — Ghana finally got their World Cup campaign up and running after they beat South Korea 3-2 on Monday to take a huge step towards advancing from Group H. CHECK OUT THE FREE IOL SPORT WORLD CUP DIGIMAG HERE!

According to IOL Sport football writer Mihlali Baleka it took these five moments from the thrilling clash at Education City Stadium for Ghana to secure victory. Jordan Ayew has BMT Jordan Ayew has been heavily criticised for his lacklustre performances for club and country in the last few weeks heading into the global showpiece.

But after getting a rare start against the South Koreans, he repaid the faith shown in him, assisting both Ghana’s first goals with inch-perfect deliveries.

Anthony Taylor proves his worth Ismail Elfath was slammed for his poor officiating during the clash between Ghana and Portugal, after awarding an ‘incorrect penalty’ to Portugal. So all eyes were fixed on English-based referee Anthony Taylor for the Black Stars’ clash against South Korea and Taylor ticked all the boxes on Monday.

Son Heung-min still masked After fracturing his eye socket playing for Tottenham Hotspur, Son Heung-min was a doubt for Korea’s campaign. But he was cleared to play in the tournament with a mask. But Heung-min’s efforts haven’t been fruitful for his national team as they were held by Uruguay in the opener before losing to the Black Stars.

Tariq Lamptey living the dream Having represented the Under-20 England national team, defender Tariq Lamptey swapped allegiances recently as he chose to represent Ghana. The 22-year-old finally got his first starting for Ghana in a major tournament on Monday. It was a decent shift, even though he can do better.

Another African class