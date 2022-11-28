Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, November 28, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Five takeaways from Ghana’s thrilling World Cup win against South Korea

Ghana's Mohammed Kudus celebrates with Inaki Williams after scoring his team's third goal during their Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match againt South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan on Monday

Ghana's Mohammed Kudus celebrates with Inaki Williams after scoring his team's third goal during their Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match againt South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan on Monday. Photo: Jung Yeon-je/AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

Johannesburg — Ghana finally got their World Cup campaign up and running after they beat South Korea 3-2 on Monday to take a huge step towards advancing from Group H.

CHECK OUT THE FREE IOL SPORT WORLD CUP DIGIMAG HERE!

Story continues below Advertisement

According to IOL Sport football writer Mihlali Baleka it took these five moments from the thrilling clash at Education City Stadium for Ghana to secure victory.

Jordan Ayew has BMT

Jordan Ayew has been heavily criticised for his lacklustre performances for club and country in the last few weeks heading into the global showpiece.

More on this

But after getting a rare start against the South Koreans, he repaid the faith shown in him, assisting both Ghana’s first goals with inch-perfect deliveries.

Story continues below Advertisement

Anthony Taylor proves his worth

Ismail Elfath was slammed for his poor officiating during the clash between Ghana and Portugal, after awarding an ‘incorrect penalty’ to Portugal.

So all eyes were fixed on English-based referee Anthony Taylor for the Black Stars’ clash against South Korea and Taylor ticked all the boxes on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Son Heung-min still masked

After fracturing his eye socket playing for Tottenham Hotspur, Son Heung-min was a doubt for Korea’s campaign. But he was cleared to play in the tournament with a mask.

But Heung-min’s efforts haven’t been fruitful for his national team as they were held by Uruguay in the opener before losing to the Black Stars.

Tariq Lamptey living the dream

Having represented the Under-20 England national team, defender Tariq Lamptey swapped allegiances recently as he chose to represent Ghana.

The 22-year-old finally got his first starting for Ghana in a major tournament on Monday. It was a decent shift, even though he can do better.

Another African class

Senegal’s Aliou Cisse became the first African coach to lead his country to victory on the world stage when his side took down Qatar, he’s now been joined by Walid Regragui (after Morocco beat Begium on Sunday) and Otto Addo after Ghana’s win on Monday.

@Mihlalibaleka

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

FIFAFIFA World CupInternational soccerSoccer

Share

Recent stories by:

Mihlali Baleka