Johannesburg – The Atlas Lions pulled off a historic victory over Portugal in their quarter-final clash, in the process becoming the first African team to feature in a Fifa World Cup semi-final IOL Sport football writer Smiso Msomi provides five takeaways from Morocco's remarkable victory over Portugal.

Story continues below Advertisement

Morocco resolute in execution Having watched Morocco for the duration of the tournament, many would have been able to predict the approach they would adopt facing an incredibly talented Portugal. The Atlas, as predictable as they were, executed their counter-attacking to near perfection for large periods of the match, with the dynamism of midfielder Azzedine Ounahi at the heart of it.

Too many below-par performances for Portugal

Story continues below Advertisement

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos unsurprisingly opted to reinstall Goncalo Ramos as the leading man in attack, leaving his captain Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench. The youthful nature of Ramos and Joao Felix, along with patchy displays from the likes of Bernardo Silva and Otavio, combined to complete a pretty underwhelming attacking performance for the Portuguese. Diogo Costa's mistake, a defining moment

Story continues below Advertisement

Diogo Costa of Porto in Portugal has asserted himself as the national team's undisputed number one in between the posts. However, the 25-year-old shot-stopper, who has been in impressive form, will remember his first quarter-final for one of the most high-profile mistakes he'll ever make. Costa's naivety in anticipation of a cross saw him get caught under as he watched Youssef En-Nesyri soar through the air and put Morocco in front.

ALSO READ: This one’s for Africa! Morocco make World Cup history with quarter-final victory over Portugal Sofyan Ambrabat, a rock once again Ambrabat has been a mainstay in his central defensive midfield role for Morocco the entire tournament and continued to marshal his charges under the most difficult conditions.

The 25-year-old Fiorentina man's job was raised a few levels in terms of difficulty as Morocco lost the experience of Romain Saiss in defence, leaving Amravati as the most experienced figure in the back five. He made four clearances and won 70% of his ground duels, a starring performance in one of his nation's biggest games. LIVE BLOG: World Cup, Day 21: Morocco make history for Africa as they stun Portugal 1-0 to book semi-final ticket

Advantage England/France? With either England or France set to settle their differences in the later kick-off, both sides would've probably picked Morocco to face in the semi-finals. However, the North Africans have already beaten Belgium, Spain and now Portugal, blowing away any worries of them being an easy prospect to beat.