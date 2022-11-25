Five takeaways from Senegal’s convincing win over World Cup hosts Qatar

Durban — African Champions Senegal proved too much for hosts Qatar as they ran out 3-1 winners at the Al Thumama Stadium earlier this afternoon IOL Sport football writer Smiso Msomi provides five takeaways from the Senegal versus Qatar encounter

Qatar out of their depth It would appear the questions posed as to Qatar's quality and level of performance before the beginning of the tournament have been justified, as the hosts appear to be out of their depth. Senegal utterly decimated The Maroons in every element of the game, from decision-making to 50/50 collisions in crucial moments of the game.

It was not only their inability to compete, but also their reckless nature in possession that gave their opposition glorious chances to find the back of the net, a huge reason for introspection from coach Bas Sanchez. Senegal missing Mane It is almost unheard of for a team to score two or more goals at a Fifa World Cup match and still show signs of missing an attacking outlet.

Although Boulaye Diaz, Famara Diedhou and Bamba Dieng provided goals up front for the Lions of Teranga, the team's overall attacking threat still left a lot to be desired against a lowly Qatar side. If Senegal are to live up to expectations and make it out of the group stages, they will no doubt be required to perform at the level they would normally do with their inspirational captain Mane in the side. Ismaila Sarr, the best of the rest

The absence of the talismanic Mane leaves room for other players to put their hands up and grab games by the scruff of the neck. Watford's Ismaila Sarr appears to be embracing the role more than anyone else as he continued his impressive performances with another lively showing. His raw speed, anticipation, dribbling and direct play caused havoc for Qatar, and should prove a key outlet when the African champions face Ecuador next.

The worst hosts of a Fifa World Cup Ahead of this tournament, 2010 Fifa World Cup hosts South Africa were labelled the worst-performing hosts on the international stage. However, after witnessing two matches of the Maroons, it appears Bafana Bafana may have close competition for that slot.

Qatar has now conceded five goals in two matches and managed just one of their own. With their next match being against the Netherlands, it makes sense to wonder where they might find themselves after their final match. Senegal's to lose Senegal's victory over Qatar means they still have their future in their hands.