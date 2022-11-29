Five takeaways from Senegal’s victory over Ecuador

Senegal progressed to the last 16, for just the second time in their history of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a spirited 2-1 victory over Ecuador on Tuesday evening. IOL Sport football writer Smiso Msomi provides five takeaways from the Lions of Teranga's victory over Ecuador.

Story continues below Advertisement

Captain Kalidou Koulibaly rises to the occasion Although a huge emphasis and responsibility might have been placed on the attacking department for this encounter, the backline would need to afford them the foundation to secure a huge victory. Step-up captain Kalidou Koulibaly. The Chelsea central defender led from the back and reminded the world why he is regarded as one of the best defenders of this generation.

Including neutralising Enner Valencia, the 31-year-old made eight clearances, won 100% of his ground battles (7/7), claimed two out of four aerial duels and capped off a spirited Senegal performance match-winning winning goal. Aliou Cisse vindicated in the introduction of Ndiaye Senegal coach Aliou Cisse made a brave alteration to his starting 11 as he handed 22-year-old Iliman Ndiaye his first start for the Lions of Teranga.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Sheffield United winger was lively for the duration of his time on the pitch and his endeavours on the right wing meant not that much attention was paid to star man Ismaila Sarr. His close-control dribbling and pace terrorised Ecuador leaving gaps for his fellow attackers to exploit. Ecuador buckle under pressure

Story continues below Advertisement

The South Americans approached this crunch encounter only needing to avoid defeat to ensure their place in the last 16 and it showed in their performance as they began the match conservatively. It was a great contrast to the type of vigour and conviction they displayed in their opening two matches. However, it comes as no surprise that a fairly young team with an average age of 25 years would exhibit that kind of naivety and their performance would serve as a great lesson for the future.

Senegal lacking a killer instinct The African champions headed into this encounter with full knowledge that nothing short of victory would grant them progression into the last season and their early pressure exhibited that. However much like their first two group matches, they provided the required energy and enthusiasm but fell short in the final third.

They were too powerful for Qatar but Ecuador presented a bigger challenge and their wastefulness could’ve proved detrimental. Their first-half penalty got them the breakthrough but that was before they failed to convert their first 12 attempts on goal. Senegal deservedly into the last 16

Upon analysis of performance throughout the group phase, the Senegalese are deserving of their runners-up spot and qualification into the last 16. Although they are going to need improved offensive consistency going forward, Cisse’s men have displayed a performance that makes them a side that is capable of providing an upset in the knockout rounds. @ScribeSmiso