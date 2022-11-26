Durban - Tunisia continued Africa's poor run of results at the FIFA World Cup as they went down 1-0 to Australia in their second match of group D IOL Sports Football Writer provides Five takeaways from Tunisia's loss to Australia

Story continues below Advertisement

1. Has Wahbi Khazri become a squad player? Wahbi Khazri was earmarked as one of Tunisia's most valuable players ahead of the World Cup however that hasn’t quite materialised as he has had to watch the opening two games from the bench. The Montpellier man has been stalwart for the Carthage Eagles for a number of years, even captaining them for a certain period but has been deemed unfit to start by coach Jalel Kadri, which begs the question, has he been reduced to a mere squad player?

2. Tunisia’s BMT questioned Many spectators who were able to watch Tunisia in the opening match against a fancied Denmark wouldn't have been surprised to see them edge Australia in this encounter. However, the north Africans first half showed characteristics of a side without the required “big match temperament” of a side looking to advance to the last 16 of a World Cup.

Story continues below Advertisement

3. Aaron Mooy rises to the occasion The 32-year-old Mooy is one of the most experienced individuals of this Australian side and he showed it in this victory as he contributed to an impressive first half offensive showing. His adjustment to a more resolute and solid structure proved vital as the Socceroos held on for a vital win to climb to second on the log.

Story continues below Advertisement

4. Tunisia in jeopardy Tunisia’s defeat to Australia means they have now placed themselves in an almost unwinnable position with a game against defending champions France on the horizon. They are now placed at the bottom of the log needing results in the last game to sway their way if they are to have any chance of advancing to the next stage.

5. Australia on the brink A large majority of the Australian faithful might have been dejected after their mauling at the hands of France in the opening match. However they have now placed themselves back into contention to qualify out of the group with a spirited performance with their backs against the wall.