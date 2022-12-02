Five talking points from Ghana 2-0 loss to Uruguay

After crashing out of the 2010 World Cup quarter-final against Uruguay due to Luis Suarez’s handball and loss on penalties, Ghana were seeking revenge. CHECK OUT THE FREE IOL SPORT WORLD CUP DIGIMAG HERE!

Story continues below Advertisement

And the stage was set for the Black Stars to get their redemption against the Suarez-captained Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium, in Qatar, on Friday night. But they lost 2-0 to Uruguay who also missed out on a knockout stage spot after Korea Republic beat Portugal 2-1 in another Group H final match encounter.

IOL Sport’s Mihlali Baleka looks at five points from the clash between Ghana and Uruguay after the two sides failed to reach the last 16. ‘Villian’ Suarez captains Uruguay

Story continues below Advertisement

Deemed as the villain for Ghana’s exit in 2010, Suarez said he's unapologetic for his actions, emphasising Asamoah Gyan should have scored the penalty. Suarez, though, was further handed the responsibility of guiding his nation to another victory over Ghana as he captained his side ahead of Diego Godin. Déjà vu for Ghana from 12 yards

Story continues below Advertisement

After that Gyan miss from 12 yards in 2010, Ghana were offered a chance to make up for lost time after goalkeeper Sergio Rochet fouled Mohammed Kudus in the box. But Andre Ayew, the only player remaining from the 2010 squad, struck a poor penalty that was saved by Rochet in goal. De Arrascaeta’s brace sinks Ghana

Uruguay came into the encounter having failed to score in their last two matches after drawing 0-0 with South Korea before losing 2-0 to Portugal. And after Ghana received a penalty, their scoring chances looked bleak. But Giorgian de Arrascaeta beat the script to grab a quick brace that sank Ghana. Kudus fails to step up for Ghana

Kudus was not only dubbed as Ghana’s best player in the group stage until Friday, but the tournament’s, according to Kevin Prince Boateng. But Kudus, who’s said to have attracted interest from clubs such as Barcelona, was nullified against Uruguay, with his only contribution winning the penalty.

Three games, six goals conceded Ghana faced a goalkeeping conundrum heading into the World Cup after first choice Joe Wollacot and deputy Richard Ofori sustained injuries at their clubs.