Five things we learnt from Croatia's draw with Belgium

Cape Town - Croatia secured their passage to the round of 16 at the World Cup following their 0-0 draw against Belgium. The draw confirmed that Croatia advanced as Group F runners-up while Belgium were consigned to the humiliation of group stage elimination. The following are five things we learnt from the game.

Story continues below Advertisement

It won’t be easy for Croatia against Japan Belgium have been poor in the World Cup and Croatia should have made a strong statement of intent by beating them. Next up for the Crotians is a round of 16 clash against Japan. On paper, many would think it would be easy pickings for the 2018 World Cup runners-up but that will not be the case. Japan have proven that they can give any team a run for their money after having secured impressive group stage wins over Germany and Spain. It’s surely the end for Belgium’s “golden generation”

In the aftermath of the game, Roberto Martinez all but confirmed that he would be departing his role as manager of Belgium. Martinez has brought some exciting football to Belgium in his reign at the helm of the team but has been criticized for being overly loyal to the “golden generation” that first emerged in 2014. Kevin De Bruyne and Thiabaut Courtois still have a lot to contribute to the team but this may not be the case with Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Eden Hazard and potentially even Romelu Lukaku. Belgium need a major rebuild

Story continues below Advertisement

Belgium’s transition post World Cup will be interesting to watch. Their current pool of talent do not seem to be as naturally gifted as the “golden generation” was when they first burst onto the scene ten years ago. Th one exception is Belgium’s AC Milan midfielder Charles De Ketelaere who is a star in the making. De Ketelaere will become a focal point of the team over the next World Cup cycle. He needs to learn as much as possible from Courtois and De Bruyne. Croatia’s midfield three have not clicked

Story continues below Advertisement

Croatia’s 37-year-old captain Luka Modric has been exceptional but the same cannot really be said for Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic whom he has lined up alongside in midfield. If the trio do not seriously improve their communication, their team could find life difficult against the brave Japanese. Croatia’s strength lies in mentality