Five things we learnt from France's defeat against Tunisia

Cape Town - France slumped to their first World Cup loss in eight years as Tunisia beat them 1-0 on Wednesday. The result does not actually count for much as Les Bleus still advance to the last 16 as Group D winners while Tunisia return home after failing to advance beyond the group. The following are five things that we learnt from the game.

France’s depth has holes Tunisia were dominant for large sections of the game and deserved to take the lead and win via Wahbi Khazri’s goal. France made wholesale changes ahead of the game in order to give squad players a run and this likely played a very big role in Tunisia winning the game. Khazri is a legend of Tunisian football

It was fitting that the 31-year-old who has been a great servant of Tunisian football scored the goal. He and his country must now decide whether he continues ahead of the next World Cup cycle or steps away in order to make way for the next generation and to prolong his club career. Khazri may not have the same level of pace compared to yesteryear but his deliveries from out wide remain deadly. Tunisia have plenty of potential

Tunisia may have exited before the knockout stages of the World Cup but they played better than many expected and can bow out with their heads held high. The Eagles of Carthage earned a respectable draw with Denmark in their opening game and claimed a memorable win over France. It was their defeat against Australia which let them down in the end. Mbappe and Griezmann showed how vital they are for France The duo came on as second half substitutes and immediately injected much needed energy into the France attack. Tunisia can consider themselves lucky to have survived the late onslaught. Griezmann did actually put the ball in the net, thinking he equalized before VAR ruled out the goal for a slight offside.

