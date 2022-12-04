'Football' or 'soccer'? Joe Biden and Dutch PM banter on Twitter

Washington — The perennial question of whether it's "soccer" (as Americans call it) or "football" prompted Twitter wisecracks between President Joe Biden and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte this weekend, as the Netherlands sent the US crashing out of the World Cup.

"It's called soccer," Biden said in a video posted on Twitter wishing the US team luck ahead of their last-16 clash against the Dutch side Saturday at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

But the clinical Netherlands soon ended the US' World Cup dream, sweeping into the quarter-finals with a ruthless 3-1 victory — and Rutte was quick to respond to Biden's tweet.

"Strictly speaking, shouldn't it be 'voetbal'?" he replied, using the Dutch word for football.

"Kidding aside: congrats to your team and country, Mark. Rematch in New Zealand," the US president added.