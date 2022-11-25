Gareth Bale ‘gutted’ as Iran defeat leaves Wales facing World Cup exit

Al-Rayyan — “Gutted” Gareth Bale could not hide his disappointment after Iran scored two goals in injury time to leave Wales in deep trouble at the World Cup on Friday.
Iran won 2-0 and Wales now need to beat England in their final Group B match and hope other results go their way to have any chance of progressing to the last 16.
“We’re gutted. There is no other way to say it,” skipper Bale told the BBC.
“We’ve fought until the last second. It’s one of those things, it’s difficult to take but we have to recover and go again.”
Scintillating Spain showed a touch of NBA swagger en route to a 7-0 rout
Iran down 10-man Wales to claim famous 2-0 World Cup victory
EU parliament calls on FIFA to help compensate families of dead migrant workers
Brazil left sweating after Neymar injury at World Cup
Lionel Messi starting down the barrel in quest for World Cup glory
Oops! Cristiano Ronaldo not the first player to score at Five World Cup editions
"We can't sit and cry about it"— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 25, 2022
Rob Page says Wales need to bounce back and look ahead to their game against England after a heartbreaking defeat to Iran. pic.twitter.com/P9zn9WCAM3
Wayne Hennessey’s 86th-minute red card left Wales clinging on for a point at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.
But their resistance was finally broken in the eighth minute of time added on, by Rouzbeh Cheshmi’s blistering strike.
Ramin Rezaeian then added a second in the 11th minute of added time to seal a famous victory for Iran, who were thrashed 6-2 by England in their opening game.
“Obviously the red card changes the game completely. We let the first one in and the second one doesn’t matter,” added former Real Madrid attacker Bale.
“We have to pick ourselves up straight away. We have one game left and we have to enjoy the occasion.
“It’s going to be difficult, for sure. We’ll see what happens in the other game.”
AFP