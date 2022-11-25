Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, November 25, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Gareth Bale ‘gutted’ as Iran defeat leaves Wales facing World Cup exit

Wales' Gareth Bale reacts at the end of their Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match against Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan on Friday

Wales’ Gareth Bale reacts at the end of their Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match against Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan on Friday. Picture: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP

Published 37m ago

Share

Al-Rayyan — “Gutted” Gareth Bale could not hide his disappointment after Iran scored two goals in injury time to leave Wales in deep trouble at the World Cup on Friday.

CHECK OUT THE FREE IOL SPORT WORLD CUP DIGIMAG HERE!

Story continues below Advertisement

Iran won 2-0 and Wales now need to beat England in their final Group B match and hope other results go their way to have any chance of progressing to the last 16.

“We’re gutted. There is no other way to say it,” skipper Bale told the BBC.

“We’ve fought until the last second. It’s one of those things, it’s difficult to take but we have to recover and go again.”

More on this

Wayne Hennessey’s 86th-minute red card left Wales clinging on for a point at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Story continues below Advertisement

But their resistance was finally broken in the eighth minute of time added on, by Rouzbeh Cheshmi’s blistering strike.

Ramin Rezaeian then added a second in the 11th minute of added time to seal a famous victory for Iran, who were thrashed 6-2 by England in their opening game.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Obviously the red card changes the game completely. We let the first one in and the second one doesn’t matter,” added former Real Madrid attacker Bale.

“We have to pick ourselves up straight away. We have one game left and we have to enjoy the occasion.

“It’s going to be difficult, for sure. We’ll see what happens in the other game.”

AFP

Related Topics:

FIFAFIFA World CupInternational soccerSoccer

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP